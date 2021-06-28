News
Ibadan Poly suspends academic activities
The prevailing insecurity across the country has prompted the management of The Polytechnic Ibadan to announce the indefinite suspension of both academic and non-academic activities within the institution.
This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by its Registrar, Module Fawale, made available to journalists by its Public Relationship Officer, Adewole Oladoye.
However, the ongoing second-semester examination would continue despite the closure of the institution, the statement noted.
According to Fawale, the suspension was necessary in order to monitor the pulse of the security situation within the Institution and its environment.
The statement further disclosed that the decision was also part of efforts to curtail and monitor the continued Covid-19 precautions.
The statement reads in part; “The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan have suspended all public activities including conferences and seminars and workshops in the Institution and its environment until further notice apart from the ongoing second-semester examinations.
“By this, all Deans of Faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments, religious bodies, Students’ Union, Students’ Representative Council, all staff and members of the public are to kindly abide by this directive which takes effect from Sunday, 27th of June.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
