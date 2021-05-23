Ibadan to get new Air Force Base | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Air Force has finalised plans to establish a new base in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to serve South-West states in addition to the one in Lagos.

This was revealed by the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Air force, Hon. Adigun Abass, during an interview with reporters at his empowerment programme in Ibadan at the weekend.

Abass hinted that citing of a new, bigger Air Force Base in Ibadan was already in the works, noting that the state government had already provided the large expanse of land for the base in Ajia village area along Ibadan-Ife Road in Ona-Ara Local Government of the state capital.

He explained that the base will be bigger than the existing one in the Akobo area of Ibadan, which was already choked by residential buildings.

His words: “When we talk about the AirForce base, we have one in Ibadan now in Akobo but we are planning a new one. As you know that the former Chief of Air Staff came here last year and he mentioned that there would be another AirForce Base in Ibadan.

“We have a location for that already. It will be somewhere in Ajia, Ibadan. It’s in process. It will be a very mighty one that will be for the Southwest region.”

Adigun commended the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde for his giant strides in the last two years, saying he has been providing enabling environment for lawmakers to impact their constituents.

By Victor Uzoho…

