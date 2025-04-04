Ibas finalises Rivers 2025 budget proposal amid questions of legislative oversight

As Rivers State awaits clarity on its political and legislative structure, Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.) has revealed that a new 2025 budget is in the works—one designed to prioritise healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation.

But with the state’s political landscape still settling following a Supreme Court ruling, a central question remains: Who will the budget be presented to for approval?

Ibas made the disclosure on Thursday during a meeting with the Rivers State National Assembly caucus, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Government House, Port Harcourt. The caucus included prominent lawmakers such as Senator Allwell Onyesoh, House of Representatives Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, and other federal lawmakers from Rivers State.

“Since the Supreme Court verdict on the state’s budget, we have acted swiftly and decided to put together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, and continued infrastructural development,” Ibas stated. “We have worked diligently to ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive, and most importantly, expedited.”

This declaration follows a period of constitutional uncertainty in the state, including the Supreme Court’s intervention in the legislative process and the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu. Ibas’ appointment as sole administrator came amid political instability, raising questions about the legitimacy of budget approval and the role of any potential interim legislative body.

Will the budget be presented to a reconstituted House of Assembly, the National Assembly for federal vetting, or another provisional structure yet to be made public?

While Ibas emphasized urgency and transparency, observers may wonder whether the legislative vacuum could affect budget implementation or invite further legal challenges.

“The budget, which is being finalised, focuses on creating job opportunities and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and technology,” Ibas continued. “We understand the urgency of this initiative, and we are committed to ensuring that they are implemented without delay.”

Ibas acknowledged the importance of collaboration with the National Assembly members from the state, suggesting that they could play a vital role in facilitating the budget’s journey. “Your partnership is critical to success in ensuring that Rivers State remains on the path of progress and enduring peace for future generations,” he told the delegation.

In addition to fiscal matters, Ibas highlighted efforts toward rebuilding trust through dialogue and reconciliation. “Beyond security, we have prioritised community engagements as a central part of our strategy. Dialogue, reconciliation, and inclusivity have been key to building trust among our people,” he said.

Senator Mpigi, speaking on behalf of the delegation, praised the Sole Administrator’s efforts: “We appreciate the direction the administration is taking and we pledge our support to initiatives aimed at restoring stability and development in the state.”

As budget finalisation nears, Rivers residents and political watchers alike await clarity on how the fiscal blueprint will move forward, and who exactly will be holding the pen of approval.

