IBB seeks modern weapons for Nigeria's military to fight insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

A former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to equip the military with modern weapons to effectively tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Babangida in an interview with BBC Hausa Services said the Federal Government should also train the military in the use of modern weapons.

He maintained that the Federal Government should provide the military with all they require and let them know that Nigeria is their country, and they have no other better than her.

“They also need to be trained on how to use the modern weapons, not to get weapons and just hand them over to them. They should be trained.

”We give advice, as we can, but we don’t make noise about it. We don’t announce that this is what we say.

“We should unite, we should support those in power, we are all working towards achieving the same goal. Between the leaders and citizens, we need peace and a harmonious relationship,” IBB said.

He further urged Nigerians to collaborate with the government in the fight against insecurity.

“This problem of insecurity, every government has its experience but if we unite. I remember how we fought the civil war for three years, the people supported the government, the government did its best, bought what was necessary, those who fought were made to understand that this country is the best for them,” he added.

