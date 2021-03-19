Ibezim accuses Justice Taiwo of “judicial rascality” over judgment to return Ararume as winner in disputed election | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ibezim accuses Justice Taiwo of “judicial rascality” over judgment to return Ararume as winner in disputed election
A candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the December 5, 2020, Imo North Senatorial By-election, Chukwuma Ibezim, has described the judgment of Justice Taiwo Taiwo, which affirmed Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the authentic candidate of the party, as a miscarriage of justice.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Justice Taiwo, had in his ruling at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Senator Ifeanyi Ararume a certificate of return, for the December 5 by-election, within 72 hours.
In his judgment, Justice Taiwo maintained that Ararume was the valid candidate of the APC, saying with regards to the Appeal Court judgment in Abuja, Ibezim, who was the 3rd defendant in the case remained disqualified.
However, in his reaction, Ibezim accused Justice Taiwo of “Judicial rascality”, saying he does not have the locus to entertain a post-election matter, as it was meant for an election tribunal.
Read also: Confusion as Courts disqualify Araraume, Ibezim from Imo by-election
Speaking with newsmen after the judgment, Ibezim said: “Today’s judgment is a sad commentary on our judicial process and democracy. Why Justice Taiwo decided to embark on this judicial rascality is still a surprise to me. The question is, on what premise did justice Taiwo deliver this judgment? If it was a pre-election matter, it was filed out of time. If it is a post-election matter, Justice Taiwo does not have the locus to entertain it. It is the tribunal.
“Justice Taiwo is supposed to be reported to the National Judicial Council for judicial recklessness. The issue of who is the authentic candidate of APC for the Imo North bye-election was decided by the Supreme Court in its judgment on February 5, which went in my favour. Araraume was not a party to the bye-election.”
Meanwhile, in an earlier ruling, the judge dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the APC and Ibezim challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain Ararume’s suit, describing it’s as “an attempt to arrest the judgment”.
The judge held that the objection lacked merit because Ibezim being purported by APC as its candidate in the bye-election had been disqualified by a Federal High Court and later Court of Appeal for supplying false information to INEC, to secure clearance to participate in the election.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit
Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat
Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. The...
What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?
With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Latest Tech News
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?
When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...