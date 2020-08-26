Ibinabo recounts battle with mental health amid Covid-19 pandemic

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima has revealed her battle with mental health issues amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former President of the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in an interview on Wednesday said that she had been in England before the COVID-19 pandemic started due to some health challenges.

She said that she collapsed twice since the pandemic started but it wasn’t because of Covid-19, but because of her mental health.

Ibinabo said: “I went to England before the whole pandemic started, I had health challenges. I had to do a surgery. I was here (in England) trying to recuperate to get my health back. So, I have been in England. And it has not been easy because, with my health challenges and the pressure of the pandemic, I started feeling somehow, and I collapsed twice during this pandemic.”

“The experience was a scary experience because the doctors were trying to determine if I had coronavirus. It was later discovered that I did not have the virus but I collapsed because of her mental health.

“It was quite scary and the ambulance came, rushed me to the hospital. They were trying to check if it was Covid-19 or not. They later discovered that it was not Covid-19, just my mental state. Everything crashed at a point, but thank God, I started with the Miss Earth event again and started picking up myself. I started looking forward to something.

“I wasn’t panicking anymore. I lost quite a few persons close to me here in England to the Covid-19, and that really broke me and then again, my friends in Nigeria, I lost a few, not to Covid-19 this time round, but other things and they were close to me.

“So, I think all that badly affected me. But thank God I am picking up again, preparing the new queen for her journey because the Miss Earth is virtual again for the global. So, there is so much work to do now. I am busy again preparing that project,” she informed.

