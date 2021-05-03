Ibori’s loot expected anytime soon –Malami | Ripples Nigeria

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the Federal Government expects the return of about £4.2 million seized from the associates of convicted former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, any moment from now.

According to him, the government has been working tirelessly to ensure the return of the looted assets to Nigeria.

Malami disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that sometimes when funds are transferred from other countries, it may take a little more time than expected due to documentations, noting that his ministry, and other relevant government agencies would notify the general public once the Ibori loot is received and confirmed.

“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than anticipated. We anticipated two weeks but we are not in control of the banks.

“There is neither complacency nor any delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the looted funds,” the statement read.

By Victor Uzoho…

