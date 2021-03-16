Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement | Ripples Nigeria

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years after announcing his retirement.

The Sweden’s leading goalscorer, who scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for his country before quitting after Euro 2016, is set to return.

Ibrahimovic, 39, had talked about the possibility of a return during a newspaper interview in November 2020 which inspired his meeting with Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

Since joining Serie A club AC Milan, Ibrahimovic has been phenomenal and has bagged 14 goals in 14 league appearances this season.

Reacting after Sweden announced their squad ahead of the international break this month, Ibrahimovic tweeted “The return of the God.”

The former Barcelona, Paris St-German, Manchester United and LA Galaxy striker rejoined AC Milan on a six-month deal – with the option for another season – in January 2020.

He made his international debut at age 19 and was appointed captain for Euro 2012 qualifying.

Sweden face Georgia on Thursday, 25 March before playing Kosovo three days later in their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

