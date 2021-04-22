Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension | Ripples Nigeria

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club, AC Milan.

The 39-year-old, who joined Milan for a second time in December of 2019, will now stay with the Italian giants beyond his 40th birthday.

Read Also: Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement

The Swedish forward had before now extended his initial six-month contract for one year in August, 2020.

Ibrahimovic has scored 17 goals in 25 matches in all competitions this season, passing 500 career goals in February.

The details of the contract were not revealed by the club.

