Ibrahimovic surpasses 500 career club goals, fires Milan top of Serie A

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th and 501st career club goals in his club’s win over Crotone in the Serie A on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic’s brace helped the Italian goants secure a 4-0 victory over their visitors, who had Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo in action from the 78th minute.

39-year-old Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a shot into the top corner in the first half, before tapping again on 64 minutes.

The brace takes the former Swedish international’s tally to 14 in 11 league games this season.

Ante Rebic scored twice in as many minutes to complete the comfortable win against Serie A’s bottom side.

AC moved two points clear of city rivals Inter Milan at the top with 49 points from 21 games.