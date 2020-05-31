Icardi secures permanent switch from Inter Milan to PSG

Argentina forward, Mauro Icardi has been signed by French club Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent basis for 60m euros from Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side in September on a season-long loan with a buy-out option.

The new deal means he will be at the French champions until June 2024.

Icardi scored 20 goals in 31 matches in all competitions this season.

A statement from Inter said: “FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC: the striker, born in 1993, has permanently moved to the French club.

“The club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career.”

