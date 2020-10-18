ICC delegation arrives Sudan to discuss prosecution of former President al-Bashir

A delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrived Sudan on Saturday to discuss the prosecution of former President Omar al-Bashir who is accused of war crimes in Darfur.

The ICC team currently in Khartoum includes chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The UN estimates that 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, which began after a revolt in Darfur 2003.

The ICC has also charged two other former officials, Ahmed Haroun and Abdelrahim Mohamed Hussein, with war crimes and crimes against humanity, allegedly committed in the region.

READ ALSO: Sudanese group supports al-Bashir’s trial at ICC

A court in Sudan had earlier sentenced al-Bashir to a two year prison sentence on financial irregularity charges in the first of several cases against the former leader.

The sentence came after Omar al-Bashir who was removed after nearly 30 years in power appeared in court in the capital of Khartoum, on charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

The ousted leader was sentenced to two years in a rehabilitation facility after several suitcases filled with multiple currencies worth more than $130m were found in his home.

Join the conversation

Opinions