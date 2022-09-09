Ice Prince regains freedom from police custody

Nigerian music executive and legal practitioner, Audu Maikori on Thursday disclosed that embattled rapper, Ice Prince has been released from police custody.

The Chocolate City Group founder via the microblogging site, Twitter was reacting to a post about Ice Prince still being in police custody.

The post shared by a Twitter user reads, “Court Orders Ice Prince To Remain In Prison Until…”

Reacting to the tweet, Audu Maikori denied the claim that Ice Prince was still in the police net before going on to mention that the rapper is back home.

His response reads, “Not true. He is safely back home”

The Plateau state-born rapper whose real name is Panshak Henry Zamani was arrested on Friday for threatening to assault, kidnap and throw a police officer into the river. This was revealed in a statement published by Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman of the Lagos State Command

He wrote,

“At 3 am today, Ice prince was stopped for driving without license plates.

“He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

