Ice Prince writes ‘Freedom is priceless’ days after release from prison

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince whose real name is Panshak Henry Zamani has tweeted for the first time since his release from the Ikoyi prison.

The Plateau State-born rapper spent several days in detention following assault charges levelled against him.

The music star was locked up in prison for allegedly threatening to assault a police officer.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the rapper recognised the importance of freedom.

“Freedom is priceless,” he tweeted.

Freedom is priceless — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) September 15, 2022

