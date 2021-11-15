Iceland govt mocks Zuckerberg’s Meta concept. How Facebook founder responded

Mark Zuckerberg’s introductory video for Meta, the brand name Facebook parent firm changed into, has been mocked by the government of Iceland in a marketing video for the country’s tourism industry.

Zuckerberg’s Meta video had shown the billionaire walking from one spot to another as he explains why Facebook adopted the new name and the company’s future direction.

Meta embodies Zuckerberg’s plan to create a virtual reality world where multiple people can connect or be present at the same location without being physically there.

The gesture of the Facebook founder in the video was mocked by Icelandic actor and writer, Jorundur Ragnarsson, who wore a similar look to Zuckerberg, and also bear the name “Zack Mosbergsson” in the video, with title, “chief visionary officer” of Icelandverse.

Ragnarsson’s service had been employed by the Iceland government to market their tourism, and Metaverse was replaced with Icelandverse, while he used the term “actual reality without weird looking headsets” as opposed to Zuckerberg’s Metaverse virtual reality which will show technologically developed items.

His hair was also styled as look-alike of Zuckerberg, while his face also carried sunscreen, which is a reference to the billionaire’s infamous sunscreen photo from Hawaii.

The actor also stated, “Today, I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world, without being super weird. Some said it’s not possible. Some said it’s out of reach. To them, we say ‘it’s already here’… and what do we call this not-so-new chapter in human connectivity? The Icelandverse.”

In response, Zuckerberg praised the idea, and the sunscreen reference, “Amazing. I need to make a trip to the Icelandverse soon. Glad you’re wearing sunscreen too.”

The video has generated comic reactions from Facebook users.

