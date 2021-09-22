ICPC arraigns ex-NIS chief superintendent for alleged certificate forgery

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a retired Chief Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Imam Aminu, over alleged forgery of academic certificates.

In a suit brought before Justice A.O. Abong of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, the commission claimed that the accused person had forged a National Diploma Certificate in Public Administration from the Kaduna State Polytechnic and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the University of Calabar.

Counsel for the ICPC, Mashkur Salisu Esq, informed the court that the defendant had used the forged certificates to enlist into the NIS as well as advance his career to the rank of a Chief Superintendent.

In the four counts charge marked No: CR/821/2021, the commission told the court that the action of the accused was contrary to Section 364 of the Penal Code, and if found guilty, would be liable to a prison term of about 14 years.

But in response, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thereafter, the prosecution counsel prayed the court to fix a date for the hearing and for the accused to be remanded in Kuje prison pending the hearing.

On his part, counsel to the defendant moved the bail application in favour of the accused.

In his judgement, Justice Abong granted Mr Aminu bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and ordered him to deposit his travel documents at the court’s registry.

The case was adjourned to November 9, for commencement of trial.

