ICPC arraigns fire service official for alleged N600,000 fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a Deputy Superintendent with the Federal Fire Service, Augustine Abah, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, for alleged fraud.

Abah was arraigned by the commission on a two-count charge of fraud for collecting N600,000 from an unsuspecting job seeker in the FCT.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the defendant fraudulently induced his victim into parting with the money under the guise of securing employment for the person in the Federal Fire Service.

She said: “Augustine Abah’s action is contrary to Section 8(i)(a) and punishable under Section 8(i)(b)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and contrary to Section 320(b) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Act.

READ ALSO: ICPC arraigns NDDC director, FCT official for alleged fraud

“When the accused person was admitted to take his plea, he entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. The defence counsel, Mr. G.E. Ejekela, via a ‘Motion on Notice,’ thereafter moved a bail application on behalf of his client.

“In the application which was supported by a six-paragraph affidavit, the defence lawyer sought the relief of the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal of conditions, stating that the accused person was willing to attend his trial.

“The trial judge after listening to both parties, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of N1 million and a surety in like sum, who must be a civil servant on grade level 12 and above.

“Justice F.A. Aliyu also ordered that the surety should submit his Appointment and Promotion Letters to the Court for sighting. The matter was adjourned to July 13, 2023 for hearing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now