ICPC arraigns NSCDC Deputy Commandant for alleged N26.7m fraud
The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Edike Mboutidem Akpan, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Kwali for alleged N26.7 million fraud.
The commission accused the defendant of using a private real estate company, Danemy Nigeria Limited to defraud land subscribers.
The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Akpan was arraigned on a 17-count charge before Justice V. S. Gaba.
The ICPC alleged that the NSCDC official collected money from subscribers for plots of land in Karshi, Nasarawa State, and Sabon Lugbe Extension, Airport Road, Abuja, but he never allocated the land to them.
The offense, according to the commission, was committed between 2010 and 2015.
ICPC recovers over N300m cash, property, cars, others from military contractor
It added that the offence violated Sections 19 and 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 19 of the same Act.
The statement read: ”In one of the charges, Mr. Akpan was alleged to have conferred an undue advantage on himself when he allegedly received N13,350,000 in 2011 from a subscriber, Mr. Igwe Onus Nwankwo, through his company Danemy Nigeria Limited as payments for 10 plots of land at Airport Road.
”He was at various times alleged to have received N1,305,000 from Doctors Robert Okoro and Akuneme Marcel Ikwuoma, each, for the allocation of plots of land at the Defenders Family Estate Homes Scheme, Airport Road.
“The NSCDC officer was also accused of receiving N2,610,000 from Mrs. Chidinma Obasi for two plots of land and N1,205,000 from Mr. Etuechere Martins, for a plot.”
