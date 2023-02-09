Metro
ICPC arraigns NSCDC officer for alleged certificate forgery
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday arraigned a Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) operative in Niger State, Anthony Damisa, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, for alleged certificate forgery.
The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the defendant was arraigned on a four-count charge of certificate forgery and false testimony.
The commission alleged that Damisa forged a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Public Administration from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) as well as a National Diploma Certificate in General Agriculture from the College of Agriculture, Yandev, Benue State.
ICPC added that the forged certificates were used by the accused to seek higher placement in NSCDC.
The statement read: “His offences are contrary to Section 366, and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 89, Laws of the FCT and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
READ ALSO: Alleged N10bn fraud: ICPC re-arrests ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde, in Abuja
“The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty, and his counsel, Ibrahim Alhassan, thereafter, raised a bail application on behalf of his client which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel, Ebiye Oglafa.”
The NSCDC official, according to the statement, was granted bail in the sum of N2 million and a surety in like sum who must be a civil servant not below grade level 10.
“He was also ordered to deposit either his International Passport or Driver’s Licence as well as two passport photographs; while the case was adjourned till April 4 for the commencement of the hearing,” it added.
