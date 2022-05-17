News
ICPC arraigns professor for allegedly bribing officials with $40,000
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one John Kester Ifeanyichukwu at the Federal Capital Territory High Court for alleged bribery.
The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the defendant, who is a professor, was arraigned on a one-count charge for allegedly issuing a $40,000 cheque to a staff of the commission.
The action, according to the commission, contravened section 18 (b) and is punishable under section 18 (d) of the ICPC Act, 2000.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Justice A.O. Otaluka granted Ifeanyichukwu bail in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.
READ ALSO: ICPC arraigns ex-athletic federation chief for alleged diversion of $150,000
He adjourned the case to June 21 for further hearing.
The statement read: “The cheque was part of the $50,000 and a house in Abuja, promised to the officer to compromise the investigation by retrieving the accused person’s devices, MacBook S/N CIML8BUGDTY3, MacBook S/N W80204J7ATN and iPhone pro11 which were in the custody of ICPC for investigative activities.
“John Kester Ifeanyichukwu had earlier been reported to the commission by the presidency for alleged acts bordering on corruption, extortion and money laundering.
“ICPC, in a Charge No: CR/025/2022, informed the court of how the defendant induced one of its operatives to smuggle out a particular iPhone and a laptop and to replace them with a dummy that was to be provided by his personal assistant.”
