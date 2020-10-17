ICPC arrests 10 suspects for selling final year projects to university students

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested 10 persons over their alleged involvement in the advertisement and sale of completed academic projects to students online.

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the suspects allegedly packaged and sold plagiarised academic theses to desperate students so as to fulfill the requirement for the award of university degrees in the country.

She added that the suspects were indigenes of Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Anambra States.

Ogugua, however, disclosed that six of the suspects had been released on bail while the remaining four that had been seriously implicated in the matter are assisting the commission with useful information.

The statement read: “The arrest was the outcome of the ongoing inter-agency collaboration between the ICPC and the National University Commission aimed at putting an end to the fast-rising scam on academic projects on the internet.

“ICPC hereby wishes to advise all Nigerian students not to fall prey to this ploy by fraudsters on the internet as anyone caught patronizing their sites would not be spared as the commission would bring to bear appropriate laws against plagiarism and examination malpractice on them.”

