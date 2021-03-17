ICPC arrests ex-JAMB registrar over alleged misappropriation of N900m, tax evasion, others | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has arrested a former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, for alleged misappropriation of funds.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the commission said Ojerinde was arrested in Abuja on Sunday over alleged misappropriation of N900 million during his stints as JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO) chief.

According to ICPC, the ex-JAMB registrar was detained over alleged multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, and among others.

He will also be questioned by the commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to companies in Nigeria.

The statement read: ”He (Ojerinde) was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

“There is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found.

“Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited, and other companies for various sums without any trace of executions.”

“Prof. Ojerinde was being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.”

