ICPC arrests four immigration officers, one other for alleged graft

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested five persons for alleged graft.

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said those arrested were four officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and an employee of a private company, Telly Ship.

According to her, the five suspects – Adeda Retty, Abimbola Louis, Eboji Ngozi, Okunda Olawale and Godwin Agazuwu – were arrested in a sting operation following an investigation into their underhand activities at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

Agazuwu is an agent with Telly Ship.

At the time of their arrest, the immigration personnel were found in possession of seven cartons of frozen fish believed to be proceeds of gratification collected from a vessel flying a Panama Flag and carrying a cargo of fish which berthed at the Port, while Agazuwu was nabbed for buying the frozen fish from the officers.

The ICPC spokesperson said appropriate action would be taken against the five suspects.

