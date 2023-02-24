ICPC arrests man allegedly carrying N2m to politician in Bauchi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest of one Hassan Ahmad for alleged possession of N2 million cash in Bauchi State.

The ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday night, said the suspect was arrested by the troops of the 33 Artillery Brigade on “Operation Safe Conduct” in the state.

Ahmad, according to Ogugua, was handed over by the military to the ICPC officials in the state.

She said the commission had commenced an investigation into the matter, adding that the suspect had confessed that the money was being taken to a politician in Gombe State.

READ ALSO: EFCC seizes N32.4 allegedly meant for vote-buying in Lagos

The spokesperson said: “Ahmad was in possession of N900,000 cash in new naira notes and N1.1 million in old naira notes and the funds were being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ.

“The funds, which were packed in a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag, comprised six bundles of N1,000 new notes of N600,000, six bundles of N500 new notes of N300,000, and old two hundred naira notes of N1.1 million.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now