ICPC arrests three suspected vote buyers in Osun

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Saturday arrested three persons for alleged vote-buying during the Osun State governorship election.

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night in Abuja, said one Dapo Olayode was arrested by the commission’s operatives at Polling Unit 7, Iremo Ward IV, Ife North Local Government Area of the state.

She added that Olayode was arrested with a list containing the names of voters while an Android phone was also collected from him.

Ogugua said: “At Egbedore Local Government, Osun West Senatorial District, precisely in Polling Unit 003, Ward 10, Osunbukola Junction, Kamorudeen Nafisat, a female and Ojuade Musbau Olaniyi, a male were arrested by another team for alleged vote-buying.

READ ALSO: YIAGA Africa charges EFCC, ICPC to checkmate vote-buying in Osun election

“Items collected from the duo included one Android Phone and a notebook containing a list of names of voters.

“A third team was attacked by a popular thug and his gang while attempting to effect the arrest of a vote buyer.

“The attack was at Polling Unit 1, Ward 7, opposite Polaris Bank in front of Oba’s Palace, Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Area.”

She said the suspected vote buyer was also caught with a list containing names of 100 people expecting to be paid N5,000 each.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now