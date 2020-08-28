ICPC arrests two NDDC directors for alleged fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested two directors at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for alleged fraud.

One of the directors was in charge of education, health, and social services, while the other supervised special projects at the commission.

The directors, who were arrested on Monday, were released on administrative bail on Thursday.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development on Friday, said the directors were arrested for alleged abuse of office.

READ ALSO: NDDC: EFCC confirms it is probing Akpabio, Pondei

She said the NDDC officials were accused of mishandling the commission’s scholarship programme.

The National Assembly has been probing the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) for alleged misappropriation of about N89billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also ordered the forensic audit of the commission since its inception.

Join the conversation

Opinions