ICPC, Aso Rock inaugurate anti-corruption unit at State House

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the management of State House, Abuja, the seat of the Nigerian government, on Thursday, inaugurated the State House Anti- Corruption and Transparency Unit.

The management of State House, at the event, said it will not hesitate to make an example of anyone who betrays the trust and confidence reposed in them in the course of his/her assignment.

This warning was issued by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Tijjani Umar, who said: “We expect that the ACTU State House team that is being inaugurated today will not betray our trust and confidence, otherwise we shall be compelled to make an example of you in the event of any erring behaviour.

”I think that’s where we start from today.

“On our part, the management will lead by example.

”We are making this commitment today and hold ourselves to high standards of behaviour so that ACTU doesn’t have to worry itself about looking at the side of management.”

He congratulated the members of the Unit, saying that they were specifically chosen out of the staff of the State House based on their integrity and overall effort in their service delivery.

He added that he expected them to assist the institution to conform by way of continuous advocacy, reporting, and where necessary, enforcement and sanction.

“The subject of good governance is a straightforward one and it’s all about playing the game by the rules.

”For me, that’s the bottom line. Government activities are governed by rules and at the entry point, every one of us around this table was given basic training.

“That includes understanding the Public Service Rules, as well as the Financial Regulations, and every one of us ought to, and is expected to apply the rules and be guided by them in all our transactions,” he added.

