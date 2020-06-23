ICPC begins tracking of N1.68bn constituency projects in Gombe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced the tracking of 22 constituency projects worth N1.68 billion across Gombe State.

The ICPC Superintendent in Bauchi State, Mr. Laban Rakum, who is the team leader for the exercise, disclosed this during a Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Group (CEPTG) meeting held in Gombe on Tuesday.

Rakum said the projects to be tracked would cover 2016 to 2019, adding that the amount budgeted for the team was N1.68 billion, while the contracts were awarded for N1billion.

According to him, the exercise would cover some selected constituency projects in Gombe North Senatorial District, Gombe Central Senatorial District, and Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency executed by five Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The ICPC official said the primary objective of the exercise was to ensure the satisfactory execution of all constituency projects.

Rakum said: “We have the mandate to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for constituency or executive projects and other projects with potential to impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Our expected outcome is to improve the delivery of social welfare services to the citizens, and to ensure value for money in the execution of public projects.”

