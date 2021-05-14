ICPC declares Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over alleged $65m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
ICPC declares Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over alleged $65m fraud
One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over an alleged $65 million fraud.
In a statement issued on Thursday, and signed by its spokesperson, Azuka C. Ogugua, the agency said Kumo, who got married to Fatima, one of President Buhari’s daughters in 2016, was alleged to have perpetrated the crime alongside one Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola.
The statement urged anyone who had information on the whereabouts of the trio to report to the ICPC headquarters or the nearest police station.
The statement reads:
Read also: ICPC arrests ex-JAMB registrar over alleged misappropriation of N900m, tax evasion, others
“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared WANTED by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).
“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”
The Gombe State-born Kumo had once served as the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.
The presidency is yet to react to the allegations leveled against the President’s son-in-law.
By Isaac Dachen…
