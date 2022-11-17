ICPC recovers N117bn in 8 months

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said on Thursday the commission recovered N117 billion between January and August this year.

Owasanoye, according to a statement issued by the commission’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives committees on anti-corruption and appropriation for the defence of the 2023 budget in Abuja.

The chairman listed the recoveries to include N1.413billion and $225,965 in ICPC/TSA recovery account and N1.264billion cash through tax intervention.

Other recoveries were plots of land, completed buildings, vehicles, electronics, and pieces of jewelry valued at N679.13mllion, N2.603billion, N81.1million, N1.55million, and N195,500.

READ ALSO: ICPC arraigns ex-DG of biotech development agency, two others for alleged N400m fraud

Owasanoye said: “ The commission restrained N49.9billion through System Study and Review intervention; N6.435billion cash through budget tracking; N53.91billion through ICPC advisory and N614.2million in other accounts.

“Securing of 15 convictions; 538 projects tracked under Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI); deployment of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard on 260 MDAs; Review of Open Treasury Portal in 30 MDAs were also accomplished.

“System Study and Review of 10 MDAs; inauguration of 26 Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs); 14 Corruption Monitoring activities undertaken; and public enlightenment and education of Nigerians on and against corruption through various platforms.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now