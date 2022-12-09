ICPC releases D’Banj after 72 hours in custody

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has released music star, Daniel Oladapo aka D’Banj.

The singer was arrested by the commission on Tuesday in connection with the alleged diversion of funds in the N-Power programme.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development invited the ICPC after discovering discrepancies in the payment to beneficiaries of the programme which started in 2016.

D’banj’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, confirmed the release of his client in a statement posted on his Facebook.

He said the musician was released on self-recognition.

The statement read: “After 72 hours of unfair detention and false allegation against Mr. Daniel Oladapo (D’banj), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday afternoon released the popular singer.

“It is instructive to note that the ICPC released D’banj) on self-recognition after the agency could not find anything incriminating about him.

“Nigerians must be told the truth that D’banj) is clean and have no criminal or fraud record. It, however, is an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of N900m fraud against a public figure without any evidence.

“The ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), and the entire officers of the ICPC must be deeply sad and embarrassed also that their decent organization was used for such shameful publicity against an innocent man. Only a few organizations and persons stood and waited to verify the claims. This form of media trial is evil.

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who claimed to have instructed the ICPC to detain D’banj must now be ready to explain to the world the money traced to his account and the amount.

“We still demand that the minister provide the details of the government authority D’banj allegedly collaborated with and provide the account and N-power funds allegedly traced to Dbanj’s account.”

