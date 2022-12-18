ICPC to appeal acquittal of ex-gov Yuguda’s aide on corruption charges

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Sunday declared its intention to appeal the acquittal of Sanusi Isa, a former personal assistant to former Bauchi State governor, Isa Yuguda, on corruption charges.

Justice Rabi Umar of the Bauchi State High Court had on December 13 discharged and acquitted Isa of all the 36- count charge of corruption filed against him by the ICPC and ordered the release of all properties seized from him by the commission.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

EFCC re-arraigns ex-finance minister, Yuguda, Dasuki, 3 others for alleged N23bn fraud

She said the ICPC traced and seized 220 flats located in 20 estates belonging to the ex-governor’s aide in 2017.

Other items seized by the commission were sophisticated guns, rounds of ammunition, exotic cars, designer watches, bales of brocade and air conditioners.

Ogugua said: “The ICPC believes the court’s judgment was not in consonance with the weight of evidence before the court including its refusal to allow civil forfeiture of assets linked to the defendant.”

