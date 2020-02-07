ICPC to Obono-Obla: Clear your name on alleged corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday urged the suspended Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, to appear before the Commission and clear his name on the corruption allegations hanging on his neck.

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said the former presidential aide resorted to propaganda against the Commission instead of turning himself in for investigation.

Obono-Obla is wanted by the ICPC for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The Commission declared him wanted in October last year following his alleged repeated failure to honor its invitations.

However, he has reportedly denied the allegations and dismissed the action of the ICPC as an attempt to ridicule and embarrass him.

He had also denied being invited by the ICPC for questioning before he was declared wanted.

Okoduwa said the Commission was aware that the former SPIP chief had returned to the country, and was seen at a recent event.

She said: “We are aware that Obono-Obla has returned to the county, and everything he has been saying about the Commission and its chairman.

“He is reportedly going about saying ICPC is a rival office to his own. I have people calling me to react on what he has said.

“The decent thing is for the gentleman to come to ICPC to clear his name. We have given him an opportunity to clear his name on the allegations against him.

“Come forward, let us hear your own side of the story. We have done our investigations and have facts. We want to confront him with these facts.”

