Two years after, ICPC uncovers undistributed empowerment items in Anambra warehouse

The Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has uncovered a warehouse where grinding machines, sewing machines, driers, clippers, and other empowerment items for youths and women were kept in Oyi/Anayamelum Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

The commission discovered the warehouse allegedly owned by a lawmaker from the area during its Projects Tracking Exercise in the state.

The ICPC officials, who took part in the project tracking exercise, told journalists that the items were bought in 2019 and 2020 for distribution to unemployed youths and indigent women in the constituency.

According to the officials, many of those listed as beneficiaries of the empowerment programme, confirmed that they had not received the items.

They said efforts to access the warehouse were frustrated by the lawmaker’s agents.

“We have the list of the intended beneficiaries but those we called said they did not receive the items,” one of the officials said.

The ICPC team also visited other areas including the Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Orumba North and South as well as Anambra North where they got varying tales about the handling of empowerment programmes in the state.

