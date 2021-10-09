ICYMI…2022 BUDGET: ‘Aso Rock’ to spend N644.3m on feeding, rent to gulp N76.8m

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday allocated the sum of N644.3 million on food and refreshment in the State House for next year.

He also earmarked N76.6 million as residential rent in the seat of power for the 2022 fiscal year.

All these are contained in the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N16.39 trillion the President presented to the joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

A breakdown of the budget revealed that N24.83 billion was allocated for the President’s State House operations and N1.18 billion for the Vice President.

The State House residential rent gulped N66.6 million last year.

The State House rent was a permanent feature in the yearly budgetary allocation during the previous administrations and the Buhari’s government has continued with the arrangement despite its description as a suspicious item.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that between 2015 and 2020 residential rent payment in Aso Rock gulped N400.1 million.

The State House headquarters got N135.66 million for refreshment and meals while N30.65 million and N20.26 million were earmarked for the President and Vice President’s operations at the seat of power.

For the purchase of foodstuff and catering materials, the sum of N301.13 million was aside for the President while the Vice President got N156.66 million.

Other expenses in the State House budget include N35.41 million for sewerages while N55.05million was earmarked for the rehabilitation and repairs of the residential buildings.

The sum of N5.17 billion was budgeted for rehabilitation and repairs of office buildings.

