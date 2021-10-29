ICYMI: ‘I was once blind but now I can see,’ Melaye swears never to return to APC

A former federal lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, vowed on Thursday he would never return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Melaye, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said “no reasonable man should ever return to his vomit.”

The politician dumped the APC for PDP shortly before the 2019 general elections.

He said: “No reasonable human being will go back to his vomit. The APC is a disaster. For every human being, there is a journey of life. You will definitely pass through your Egypt to the land of Canaan. So I pass through Egypt, and that is APC. But I am in Canaan and I am comfortable and enjoying my stay.”

The ex-lawmaker also claimed the ruling party was behind the PDP’s recent travails.

The PDP is expected to hold its national convention on Sunday.

However, the Appeal Court will on Friday rule on an application filed by the party’s suspended National Chairman, Uche Secondus, seeking to stop the convention.

Melaye added: “PDP is not in a dilemma. My party is solid. There is no fear, no agitation. The agitation is rather from the APC, who are part of those orchestrating what we are saying.”

