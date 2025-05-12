Connect with us

Entertainment

ID Cabasa knocks American R&B singer, Akon, over claim on Afrobeats

Published

8 hours ago

on

Nigerian music producer, Olumide Ogunade popularly known as ID Cabasa, has slammed American R&B pop singer Akon for claiming he helped to create Afrobeats genre.

ID Cabasa, who reacted to the claim made by the “Locked Up” crooner during an interview with American actress Sherri Shepherd said that Afrobeats is a culture and was not created by one person.

He added that if Akon claimed that he helped to create Afrobeats genre, then he can also claim that he discovered 2face, 9ice, Timaya and others.

READ ALSO: 2Baba poses question to those who consider him a threat

The music executive also tackled Akon for saying he discovered Wizkid and played a key role in his rise to global prominence.

“Akon for also tok say na he still discovered the likes of 2Face, Timaya, 9ice and Co. Na the people wey he roll with when he come Nigeria, wey tell am say, ‘I’m the biggest person around this place.’ So, he properly feels he pioneered business and branding sides of Afrobeats.

“Even the way wey he take dey tok about Wizkid, no be wettin the story be be that. We all know say na Banky W dem sign Wizkid. Yes, we collaborate with Akon in terms of distribution but e no mean say he go tok say na he create Afrobeats. Because Afrobeats no be wettin wey one person create, na culture,” ID Cabasa stated in Pidgin.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 4 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...