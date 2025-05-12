ID Cabasa knocks American R&B singer, Akon, over claim on Afrobeats

Nigerian music producer, Olumide Ogunade popularly known as ID Cabasa, has slammed American R&B pop singer Akon for claiming he helped to create Afrobeats genre.

ID Cabasa, who reacted to the claim made by the “Locked Up” crooner during an interview with American actress Sherri Shepherd said that Afrobeats is a culture and was not created by one person.

He added that if Akon claimed that he helped to create Afrobeats genre, then he can also claim that he discovered 2face, 9ice, Timaya and others.

READ ALSO: 2Baba poses question to those who consider him a threat

The music executive also tackled Akon for saying he discovered Wizkid and played a key role in his rise to global prominence.

“Akon for also tok say na he still discovered the likes of 2Face, Timaya, 9ice and Co. Na the people wey he roll with when he come Nigeria, wey tell am say, ‘I’m the biggest person around this place.’ So, he properly feels he pioneered business and branding sides of Afrobeats.

“Even the way wey he take dey tok about Wizkid, no be wettin the story be be that. We all know say na Banky W dem sign Wizkid. Yes, we collaborate with Akon in terms of distribution but e no mean say he go tok say na he create Afrobeats. Because Afrobeats no be wettin wey one person create, na culture,” ID Cabasa stated in Pidgin.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now