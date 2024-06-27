Entertainment
ID Cabasa says true purpose of marriage may have been forgotten
Veteran Nigerian music producer and singer Olumide Ogunade professionally known as ID Cabasa is worried that the true purpose of marriage may have been forgotten.
In a recent interview with the Echoo Room, ID Cabasa shared his anxieties and emphasized that marriage was not originally intended to be about happiness or feelings alone, as mentioned in the Bible.
ID Cabasa who is the founder of Coded Tunes, the record label that signed Olamide, 9ice, 2Shotz, Reminisce, and others said that the purpose of marriage has unfortunately been lost.
READ ALSO:Chivido 2024: Six baby mamas who lost ‘move’ to be Davido’s wife
He said, “If I explain this thing, I pray people won’t misunderstand. This is what I practice… in the place of marriage, there is God, the man, the woman, and the kids. Even in the creation of marriage, the purpose of marriage has unfortunately been lost.
‘‘People need to hear me very well so I won’t be misquoted. I say that the purpose of marriage is not to give happiness or satisfy your feelings.”
The music producer continued by saying that biblical teachings regard procreation as the main goal of marriage. Happiness and contentment, in his opinion, ought to come naturally to couples who share this goal.
“The purpose was established in the Bible, and I am using the Bible, which is that we should multiply and dominate the earth, and that was the purpose. Happiness and every other thing is supposed to come as a benefit to you for that purpose. So if you follow that purpose where God is the head and man is the head of the family, this means that the man reports to God and the woman”, he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...