ID Cabasa says true purpose of marriage may have been forgotten

Veteran Nigerian music producer and singer Olumide Ogunade professionally known as ID Cabasa is worried that the true purpose of marriage may have been forgotten.

In a recent interview with the Echoo Room, ID Cabasa shared his anxieties and emphasized that marriage was not originally intended to be about happiness or feelings alone, as mentioned in the Bible.

ID Cabasa who is the founder of Coded Tunes, the record label that signed Olamide, 9ice, 2Shotz, Reminisce, and others said that the purpose of marriage has unfortunately been lost.

He said, “If I explain this thing, I pray people won’t misunderstand. This is what I practice… in the place of marriage, there is God, the man, the woman, and the kids. Even in the creation of marriage, the purpose of marriage has unfortunately been lost.

‘‘People need to hear me very well so I won’t be misquoted. I say that the purpose of marriage is not to give happiness or satisfy your feelings.”

The music producer continued by saying that biblical teachings regard procreation as the main goal of marriage. Happiness and contentment, in his opinion, ought to come naturally to couples who share this goal.

“The purpose was established in the Bible, and I am using the Bible, which is that we should multiply and dominate the earth, and that was the purpose. Happiness and every other thing is supposed to come as a benefit to you for that purpose. So if you follow that purpose where God is the head and man is the head of the family, this means that the man reports to God and the woman”, he added.

