‘I’d have slapped Kwankwaso in Aso Rock,’ Ganduje blames ex-governor for Kano demolitions

The former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday, fingered his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the mastermind of the ongoing demolition exercise in the state.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, had last week nullified the sale of a pediatric hospital and other public properties approved by Ganduje’s administration in the state.

He also ordered the demolition of some illegal structures in the state metropolis in a bid to restore its master plan.

The governor, however, dismissed claims that the move was a personal vendetta against his predecessor.

Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) founded by Kwankwaso, defeated Ganduje’s deputy, Nasir Gawuna, in the March 18 election in Kano State.

Ganduje, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, said he would have slapped the NNPP presidential candidate if they had met at the seat of power.

The ex-governor said he was in the State House to brief Tinubu on the security situation and the ongoing demolition exercise in Kano.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m not looking for appointment from Tinubu. But if offered, I’ll take’ — Ganduje

He alleged that the demolitions were carried out on Kwankwaso’s directive.

Ganduje also revealed that he had sent a petition with video evidence of the looting that followed the exercise to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

He said: “I know that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is in the building. But we did not meet inside. I would have slapped him if I met him inside.

“ Let me tell you, the ongoing demolition exercise in Kano State is illegal. We appointed a technical committee right from the beginning. They submitted a report to the executive council. The executive council approved the PPP project.

“The PPP project is 90 percent executed, but now without any investigation, without any notice, this new government under the directive of Senator Kwankwaso demolished the building. The issue is in a court of law.”

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now