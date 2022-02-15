I’d rather miss tournaments than take COVID vaccine —Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has finally broken silence on his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be vaccinated.

The Serbian tennis star, who already missed the Australian Open last month, was asked if he would sacrifice taking part in Wimbledon and French Open over his stance on the vaccine.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he answered in a chat with the BBC.

Djokovic went on to clarify that he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but would always support an individual’s right to choose.

Recall that the tennis star was deported from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa in a row over his vaccine status.

Read Also: BREAKING: Djokovic’s Calender Slam dream over as Medvedev wins US Open final

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus,” he said.

“I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner missed a chance to clinch a record 21st major title after failing to play in the Australian Open while rival Rafael Nadal won the tournament to be on 21.

But Djokovic also confirmed he was willing to forego the chance to become statistically the greatest male tennis player of all time because he felt so strongly.

Asked why, he replied: “Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now