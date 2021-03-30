‘Identify, take out sponsors of bandits and kidnappers,’ Buhari orders service chiefs | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the service chiefs to identify individuals behind banditry and kidnapping in the country and take them out in order to restore confidence in the affected areas.

The President gave the directive at a meeting he held with the service chiefs shortly before he left the country for London for routine medical check-up.

He challenged the armed forces to be proactive in the fight against the criminals terrorizing innocent citizens across the country.

The National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd.), disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Monguno said: “On the issues of kidnapping and banditry, this menace still persists, especially in the North-West and the North-Central zones.

“Mr. President has been very emphatic. He has stated clearly that this problem must be brought to an end, but using the traditional methods that the armed forces have been trained to deploy.

“Mr. President has made it very clear to both the intelligence and operational elements that the first assignment will be to identify the leaders of these bandits, kidnappers and take them out, in order to restore confidence in those areas.

“Mr. President has said that he will no longer tolerate a situation whereby bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and he will not also condone a situation in which the military operations are reactionary rather than being proactive.

“He has also indicated his willingness to provide all the resources required by troops in order to put down the criminals. They must be brought down with all the ruthlessness that is required and whoever is working in collaboration with them will be brought to book.”

