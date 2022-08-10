‘Idris Ojo not among suspected Owo Church attackers,’ Akeredolu admits mix-up in military’s claim

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has faulted the inclusion of one Idris Ojo as one of the attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of the state.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, had on Tuesday listed a 37-year-old criminal suspect, Idris Ojo, as one of the five suspected attackers of the church arrested by the military.

Irabor, who addressed journalists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the terrorists were captured at different locations across the country.

He said: “Starting with the Owo church attack, it is my pleasure to let you know that we have arrested those behind that dastardly act.

“On August 7, one Idris Ojo (37) was apprehended at Aiyetorosi in Ondo State. He was one of the high-profile Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) members that escaped from Kuje Prison.

“He was arrested along with one Jimoh Ibrahim, a 39-year-old criminal.”

The CDS listed other suspects as Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Momoh Abubakar, Aliyu Itopa and Auwal Onimisi.

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor revealed that there was a mix up in the announcement made by Irabor.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant, and offer necessary assistance to security operatives in the state.

The statement read: “The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo was a mix up from the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix up.”

