If anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu, we’ll hold Orji Kalu responsible —IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it will hold former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, responsible, if anything happens to its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, following Kalu’s visit to Kanu at the DSS detention facility on Monday, November 29.

Kalu who is now the Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, had announced the visit on his Facebook page and said Kanu was in good health as the DSS was taking good care of him.

“This afternoon, I visited my brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Abuja. I met him in good health and care and we discussed as ‘Umunne’,” Kalu had written.

But IPOB has frowned at what it called unsolicited visit by the Senator, wondering on what basis Kalu visited their leader and on whose authority was he acting.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Saturday, the Biafran agitators said the group was not comfortable with Kalu’s visit, warning that he would be held responsible if anything happened to its Kanu.

“We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is raising alarm over the unsolicited visit of Orji Uzor Kalu to our leader wherever he is detained,” the statement reads.

“We don’t know the mission of Orji Uzor Kalu over the visit and we are worried. We therefore, wish to put the world on notice that Orji Uzor Kalu will be held responsible for whatever happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“We are not comfortable with Orji Uzor Kalu’s suspicious visits to our leader. We don’t know whose interest he protects. We will also hold responsible, those who permitted him to see our leader in detention.

“The DSS allowed him access against court order which all visitors, including Kanu’s lawyers comply with.

“We all knew that Orji Uzor Kalu’s name is among those who bankrolled and sponsored the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“On the basis of these and many more, we are putting Kalu on our watch and he will pay dearly if anything happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

