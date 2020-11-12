If Buhari refuses to give us referendum, we will take it by force –Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has sent a stern warning to President Muhammadu Buhari that if he and his government refuses to allow Biafra carry out a referendum to determine if they want to continue living in Nigeria, IPOB will take the referendum by force.

In a series of tweets he posted on Wednesday, November 11, Kanu, warned Buhari that the people of the South-East would consider other means of seceding from Nigeria, which could include violence and a complete breakdown of law and order.

The IPOB leader maintained that sovereignty is taken and not given and even if it means taking it by force and violently, he and his group were ready to go the full length.

See the tweets here:

“Sovereignty is not given, it is taken – Atatürk of Turkey.”

“Now, I say unto @NGRPresident, that if you don’t concede to a Referendum for the peaceful dissolution of Nigeria, there will come a time when the indigenous peoples of #Nigeria will consider other options. #WeMove.”

“Separation comes with quantum benefits. Soviet Union, Ethiopia, Czechoslovakia, etc, suffered when they were held in unity by force.”

Kanu also noted that Nigeria would benefit more when there is secession.

“But now that they are separated, the new nations prospered more than the old. #Nigeria needs to learn that separation can be beneficial to all,” he added.

