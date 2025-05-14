‘If I open my mouth to expose Obi, Otti will smell like rotten eggs’, LP factional Chair, Abure

Embattled factional Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has threatened to expose the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and other party big wigs if he is pushed to the wall.

Abure who made the threat while addressing some party members in Abuja on Tuesday, also issued a public challenge to Obi and the other former aspirants in the party to present evidence of any money allegedly given to him or the party during the 2023 general elections.

In a trending video where he posed the challenge, Abure swore that he did not receive financial support from any of the candidates for personal use.

He went on to warn that if provoked, he would expose Obi and others in the opposing faction and they would all smell like “rotten eggs.”

“I want to challenge all of them. I was watching television and I saw some of them talking about corruption. Today, I want to challenge all of them, from Peter Obi down that contested the election. Let any of them come out and tell the world what they personally gave to me or to the party,” Abure said.

“It is not to go and hide and be saying there is corruption in the party. Who and who are those that brought the money? Who did they give it to? Where did they send it to?

“I challenge them today that any of them that has evidence, even if they don’t have evidence, let them be bold and come out and say when and how they gave the money and if they can’t do that, let them forever hold their peace.”

Abure also promised to hold world press conference to address the allegations, stressing that he has remained silent for too long out of respect and hope for reconciliation.

“I’m going to call a world press conference and publicly challenge them. As a leader, we have been quiet to say probably they are making mistakes, one day, probably they will come back.

“When people were talking about agents, and money for agents, I kept quiet, I didn’t say anything because I believe that the bad, the good and the ugly are for me. And therefore, I should not throw away the bad child or the ugly child.

“When I saw that some people were going beyond their boundaries, I came out and released a periphery of what played out. And I am sure that by now, that house is no longer together as it is.

“I am waiting for them from top to bottom to make any other move and I will open my mouth and when I open my mouth, wherever they go to, they will be like smelly egg, rotten egg that nobody will ever buy.”

Abure also took time to lambast Governor Otti, challenging him to provide evidence that he (Abure) embezzled the party funds.

“Look at the governor that is jumping like cricket from one point to another point, we didn’t collect a dime from him. If he paid anybody any dime, let him come and say so. We believed that we wanted to make a difference in politics and so we allowed everyone.

“When I met him at Transcorp, he asked me, ‘Chairman, what do I do for you?’ I said, ‘Nothing. Put your money together and use it for the election.

“We supported them but today the party has no N1,000 from any of them, not from the governor elected that we have suspended now or from the senators and the House of Reps members, apart from some them.

“We turned down offers because of the positions they held. But today, they are at the forefront of those trying to throw us out of office,” he stated.

