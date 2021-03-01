If insecurity persists, I will join 2023 presidential race –Okupe | Ripples Nigeria

Former presidential spokesperson during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Doyin Okupe, says he will join the race for 2023 presidential election if the spate of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism persists in the country.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he will “submit a letter of resignation from office dated 30th September 2025, for himself and his vice president to the National Assembly,” if he fails to improve on the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

“I make this declaration with great and profound sense of responsibility considering the gloom and perplexity that the menace of banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen’s terrorism and Boko Haram terrorism had brought on the country nation while all Nigerians appeared helpless and hopeless.”

Okupe also condemned the internal war, insecurity, lack of safety, severe inter-ethnic hatred and strife tending to tear the nation apart, adding that his presidency will do everything possible to bring the menace to an end.

