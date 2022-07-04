‘If it no longer makes sense, drop it’, Actress Funke Akindele writes following marriage crash

Actress Funke Akindele has for the first time made a subtle remark about her failed marriage with Nigerian recording artiste, JJC Skillz.

A couple of days ago, the former JJC & 419 squad leader, JJC Skillz whose real name is Abdul-Rasheed Bello informed Nigerians that his marriage to the Jenifa’s Diary actress is over.

In his statement on social media, JJC Skillz informed Nigerians that Funke Akindele kicked him out of her house. The ex-singer and talent manager added that himself and now estranged wife will be looking at possible ways to co-parent.

Read also:Funke Akindele celebrates OSCAR invite, remains mute on divorce

The mother of two has since refused to speak about the marital crisis, instead, she wrote about her Oscar nomination.

On Monday afternoon, the I Need To Know actress shared a post on her Instagram stories about “If something no longer makes sense, drop it.”

This would be Funke Akindele’s second failed marriage. The actress was briefly married to Kehinde Oloyede from 2012-13 before she tied the know with JJC Skillz in 2016.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now