If Moses could flee from Pharoah, nothing wrong in Igboho running from Buhari —Afenifere

Apex Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has thrown its weight behind embattled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, for trying to protect his life by fleeing the country.

In a statement on Monday issued by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group said there is nothing wrong with Igboho seeking asylum to preserve his life just as Moses fled from Pharaoh when his life was in danger.

The group also accused the Nigerian government of hunting “those seeking relief from the oppressive situation in Nigeria” while neglecting bandits, kidnappers and terrorists ravaging different parts of the country.

The statement which was made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“We recall that Moses had to be taken away from the prying eyes of Pharaoh and his agents in Egypt. Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W) too had to leave his hometown, Mecca, for Medina, in order to escape persecution.

“Thus, there is nothing wrong in Igboho seeking a respite first to preserve his life and perhaps to re-strategise.

“What is now regarded as Sunday Igboho travail ought not to occur at all if there had been good governance in Nigeria and people are not harassed without any just cause.

“It is so sad that President Muhammadu Buhari administration is concentrating on hunting and harassing those who are seeking relief from the oppressive situation in Nigeria while shying away from tackling the menaces of kidnapping, terrorism and antics bordering on ethnic cleansing.

“By its conduct, the government is giving people reasons to believe the allegation that it is pursuing a Fulanisation agenda. Harassment of freedom agitators and innocent citizens must stop forthwith.”

