If my partner shows lack of love for plantain, it could jeopardize our relationship —Falz

Published

5 minutes ago

on

Nigerian actor and rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known in entertainment circles as Falz, has revealed that If his partner shows lack of love for plantain, it could jeopardize their relationship.

The ‘Bop Daddy’ crooner, who made the revelation in a post shared on his X handle, expressed strong affection for plantain while sharing his food preferences on social media.

Falz revealed on social media that plantain holds a special place in his heart.

“Not liking plantain is serious grounds for break up.” He wrote on his X page.

Falz continued by sharing the dish he could never get enough of in another post. “I can eat boiled yam and fried eggs every day for the rest of my life,” he said.

