If Nigeria wants to cripple its economy, we will help it —IPOB

Proscribed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to assist Nigeria in crippling the economy as it reiterates its resolve to enforce a weekly sit-at-home in the South-East which is to begin on August 9.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, said since the Nigerian government is using its hands to cripple its economy by ‘kidnapping Nnamdi Kanu’, then the group will help it to achieve their aim.

Also reacting to an advise by former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, urging IPOB to shelve the planned sit-at-home protest, Powerful said it was the group’s prerogative to either heed the advice of Igbo leaders if such is beneficial to its members, or refuse to abide by it if it is detrimental the cause of the South-East.

In the appeal, Ezeife had said:

“What do we achieve by staying at home? What do we achieve by making the South-East less secure? Who bears the brunt of it?

“Who suffers for it? Such actions will make investors avoid the South-East. This can make the unemployment situation get worse. So what do we achieve with all these?

“I should appeal to IPOB not to carry out their threats. It is not in our interest as it doesn’t help in any way.”

In responding, the IPOB statement said;

“Former Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife has the right to say his opinion but has no right to direct IPOB. IPOB is an institution that provides guidelines for its members.

“Ezeife or any other body can suggest if IPOB likes their suggestions we take it, but if we don’t like it we leave it.”

The separatist group insisted that the abduction and extradition of Kanu by the Nigerian government has revealed that the leaders want the country’s economy in disarray, and it would help in getting it done.

“Abducting Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria has completely shown that Nigeria definitely, with clear evidence, want their economy to be in shambles and comatose.

“IPOB will help them bring the economy into ruin and down unless they release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are entitled to whatever we’re doing.

“The only thing we want is the release of Nnamdi Kanu and give us a date for a referendum for Biafra to ascertain our fate whether to continue to stay in Nigeria or not.

“We are sure that every indigenous nationality and tribe in Nigeria wants to opt out of this evil cage British lumped us together in since 1914.

“We are tired of this contraption called Nigeria and continue keeping us in the hell hole will continue to bring Nigeria into disaster and economical quagmire.

“Therefore, we are calling on global leaders to prevail on Nigeria Government and her partners in crime and Fulani cabals running the country to leave us.

“We are no longer interested in the country and its government and they must provide a date for a referendum because it won’t give them good opportunity to manipulate Biafrans and they must continue to force Biafrans to stay in Nigeria.

“We have made up our minds that we can’t continue staying in Nigeria. This is the point we are making and also this is what our leaders in the South-East and South-South fail to understand that the youths are no longer interested in cattle rearing and terrorist country called Nigeria.”

